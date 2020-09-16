Gov. Parson signs executive order extending Missouri National Guard COVID-19 aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard through December 30, 2020.
Executive order 20-16 allows the National Guard to continue assisting in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, a press release states.
“The National Guard has played a major role in supporting state and community response efforts, including COVID-19 testing support, supply and equipment transportation, and meal distribution, just to name a few,” Governor Parson said. “This Executive Order will allow the Guard to continue assisting the people of Missouri as we move forward.”