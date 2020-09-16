Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Gov. Parson signs executive order extending Missouri National Guard COVID-19 aid

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in St. Louis. Officials announced St. Louis has been added to the list of cities that will receive assistance from Operation Legend, a federal anti-crime program launched to help city police in their effort to reduce violent crime. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard through December 30, 2020.

Executive order 20-16 allows the National Guard to continue assisting in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, a press release states.

“The National Guard has played a major role in supporting state and community response efforts, including COVID-19 testing support, supply and equipment transportation, and meal distribution, just to name a few,” Governor Parson said. “This Executive Order will allow the Guard to continue assisting the people of Missouri as we move forward.”

