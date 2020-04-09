Gov. Parson orders schools close the rest of the academic year

Coronavirus
MISSOURI.– Missouri Gov. Mike Parson orders all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.

Parson says that nutrition and child care services are allowed to continue operating.

The governor and his staff also discussed how the stay-at-home order has decreased traffic in these areas:

Kansas City: 41%
St. Louis: 45%
Springfield: 32%
Branson: 46%
Rural Areas: 33%

In total Missouri has seen about a 40% decrease in traffic volumes, according to MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna.

