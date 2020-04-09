Gov. Parson orders schools close the rest of the academic year

MISSOURI.– Missouri Gov. Mike Parson orders all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.

Parson says that nutrition and child care services are allowed to continue operating.

We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition and child care services that are outlined in our recent health order. pic.twitter.com/umYYkszu7l — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 9, 2020

The governor and his staff also discussed how the stay-at-home order has decreased traffic in these areas:

Kansas City: 41%

St. Louis: 45%

Springfield: 32%

Branson: 46%

Rural Areas: 33%

In total Missouri has seen about a 40% decrease in traffic volumes, according to MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna.