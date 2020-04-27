Gov. Parson announces phase one recovery plan

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he concludes the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri’s 2020 gubernatorial race. Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan that will take place on May 4 in a press release from his office.

The plan is will be resting on four essential pillars and is intended to protect those most at risk to COVID-19, according to the press release:

Expand the testing capacity and volume in the state Expand reserves of personal protective equipment by opening public and private supply chains Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data

In phase one, Missourians may begin to return to economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including individuals staying six feet apart the press release states. There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken.

Also, all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines are followed. Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions.

Local officials will have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place as long as they’re not inconsistent with the statewide order.

The press release from Gov. Parson’s Office states citizens are encouraged to continue taking precautions to protect themselves and others:

Stay home if sick

Wash hands often with soap and water or uses hand sanitize

Avoid touching your face

Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of the elbow

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces

Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing

Minimize travel to the extent possible

Additionally, all businesses are encouraged to the following: