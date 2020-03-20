Gov. Evers issues update to gathering ban, orders closure of salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, more

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has asked Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue updates to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people.

In the updated order, the ban on gatherings of 10 more people and indefinite school closures remain in effect, but additional changes and clarifications have been made.

Bars and restaurants remain limited to offering carryout out or delivery options as they were before.

Laundromats will remain open, as can banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Those financial businesses are asked to continue practicing social distancing.

All parts of the food delivery system may remain open. Cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve healthcare workers. Allied health professions, like acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.

All parts of Wisconsin’s transportation system can remain in working order.

Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.

Under the updated order, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close effective 5 pm on Fri., March 20, 2020.

“All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or less people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by DHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Voluntary cancellation, closure, or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of this order are permitted and encouraged,” according to the order.

