PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Health Center is sharing some good news on Facebook. The Health Center says 695 COVID-19 tests were conducted at a drive-thru clinic on the weekend of May 16th.

Ten days later, the Health Center reports that all of those tests have come back negative.

In a Facebook post, the Health Center thanked participants and asked that individuals continue to follow safe social distancing guidelines to stop the spread.