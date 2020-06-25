GNC to close location at Battlefield Mall and Chesterfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – GNC, a Pennsylvania based company, has announced several closures of stores across the county, including in Missouri.

It was announced the Battlefield Mall location will close as part of a refinancing plan. The store has been closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, GNC said, “Our business has been under financial pressure for the past several years as we have worked to pay down debt and reposition GNC to be more competitive in a challenging operating environment. We were making significant progress and were focused on refinancing the business to allow us to position ourselves for long-term growth. However, the COVID-19 pandemic created a situation where we were unable to accomplish our refinancing and the abrupt change in the operating environment had a dramatic negative impact on our business.”

On a list of store closures, three Missouri locations were named: Battlefield mall in Springfield, Chesterfield Commons in Chesterfield, and West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

A map of the mall shows the space as currently vacant, near American Eagle Outfitters.