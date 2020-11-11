Gloves, masks ending up in waterways, littering streets

WASHINGTON D.C. — Cities around the country are seeing discarded gloves, wipes and masks, also called PPE, ending up in streets, rivers and oceans.

Mark Benfield, a professor in the Department of Oceanography at Louisiana State University, says he’s been tracking PPE litter around the country since the pandemic began.

Benfield said masks or gloves washing into sewers is a major concern.

PPE will end up in waterways and break down small enough to be ingested by animals.

“If a human being consumes a fish that’s consumed lots of smaller animals, then those pollutants can get into our bodies,” said Benfield.

To combat the problem, the mayor of Houston, Texas, recently launched an anti-litter campaign called ‘don’t let Houston go to waste.’

In Los Angeles, anyone caught dropping a mask or glove could be fined $250.