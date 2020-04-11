Gas prices low, auto insurers offering relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Because of the current “Stay at Home” order, traffic as a whole is down across Springfield, and so are many of the expenses that come along with driving.

If you’ve had to get out at all recently, you’ve probably noticed gas prices are really low, which drivers are loving, but there is even better news if you have car insurance.

Under normal circumstances, current gas prices would be even more of a welcome sight, with almost everywhere in Springfield hovering around a $1.50 per gallon.

But fewer people have been out driving than usual, meaning they don’t need to fill up as often.

The City of Springfield has been keeping track of traffic reduction and says it has been down about 40% on average, it’s down almost 50% on weekends.

City of Springfield traffic reduction numbers from March 26 through April 7

Because of that, auto insurance companies are seeing changes too.

Thomas Schutzman is the District Sales Manager for American Family insurance, and they are one of many companies passing along those savings to their customers.

“People are driving a lot less, they’re staying home. So our auto claims frequency has gone way down in the last couple of weeks,” Schutzman says.

American Family Insurance is sending out checks to their customers over the next 60 days.

“So it’s about $200 milllion company wide, about $25 million in the state of Missouri, and in terms of like individuals, it will be $50 per personal vehicle. I think a big factor with this is – it’s not like a credit on their policy, it’s an actual check to be sent to them That they can use on whatever they want or need during this time,” Schutzman says.

So if you have two personal vehicles insured under American Family, that’s $100 in your pocket.

Other companies are doing some type of financial relief as well. Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass customers will get a 15% payback of their monthly premium in April and May.

State Farm, the nations largest auto insurer, will be giving a 15-30% discount for their customers in the month of june depending on the state.

Many companies are trying to help out their customers in some way, so it is a good idea to call your auto insurer to see what they are offering.