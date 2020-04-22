Friends, family hold drive-by meet-and-greet for newborn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The response to the coronavirus is changing the way we do things, especially how we connect to others.

A Springfield woman just had a baby and went through the experience almost all alone.

She’s been home now with the baby and her husband, but no visitors are allowed.

So, friends and family arranged a drive-by meet-and-greet with balloons and signs outside the Brooks’ home.

They lined up on the street to say congratulations to Natalya and Kevin and meet baby Jameson for the first time, from a distance of course.

“It was amazing to see everybody today, it’s definitely the hardest part of bringing a new life into the world and not being able to share it with friends and family like you normally should be able to,” Natalya said.

“I’m still working so you know I come and go, she’s the one whose landlocked but definitely just appreciate the extra time we all have together,” Kevin said.

Jameson was born on April 13. Both mom and baby are doing well.