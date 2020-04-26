Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Free therapy offered across Arkansas for medical personnel, first responders

Coronavirus
Ark. — Mental health professionals across Arkansas are offering their services free of charge to medical personnel and first responders.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with Uplift Arkansas.

The group created an online database for mental health professionals to list their services.

The page is called “Free Therapy Support for Frontline Workers.”

First responders or medical personnel can log on and find the resources they need at no cost.

The database will be available until June 30.

“If you are a therapist or a small business or restaurant owner or a farmer, and you want to pivot and help people or let people know you’re still open, go to upliftarkansas.com and you can start helping people because it’s Arkansans helping Arkansans and that’s what we desire for this to be,” said Tim Whitley, CEO and founder of Team SI.

You can find this service online at upliftarkansas.com/explorefrontlinetherapy.

