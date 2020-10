SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Any Missouri resident with or without symptoms of COVID-19 can go get tested for the virus in Springfield.

Testing will be available at Second Baptist Church at 3111 Battlefield Road on Friday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is part of the community-based testing effort being made by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

You can register for a test online at health.mo.gov/communitytest