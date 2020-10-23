Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Free COVID-19 testing site scheduled to open in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Additional free COVID-19 testing sites will occur all over Missouri, including in Branson, on Tuesdays beginning on Oct. 27.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to make these tests possible.

Along with Branson, testing sites will be in Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Lee’s Summit and St. Louis City.

Those wanting to get tested are asked to pre-register online. Patients will have to provide a telephone number, but an email address or identification card is not required.

Here is a list providing the details of each testing site:

  • Columbia, Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 26)
    • Memorial Baptist Church
    • 1634 Paris Road
  • Branson, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 27)
    • CoxHealth
    • 121 Cahill Rd
  • St. Louis City, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (beginning November 3)
    • Affinia Healthcare
    • 3930 S. Broadway
  • Cape Girardeau, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 29)
    • Arena Park
    • 410 Kiwanis Drive
  • Lee’s Summit/Jackson County, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 29)
    • 616 NE Douglas, Lee’s Summit

Results of the tests are expected to take three to five business days to show up on the DHSS website.

