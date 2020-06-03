Free COVID-19 testing at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Free COVID-19 testing is happening June 4 and 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds here in Springfield.

Testing will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

You do not have to have any virus symptoms; the only requirement is that you’re a Missouri resident.

This testing is part of governor Parson’s plan to test nearly 10,000 people over ten days across six Missouri counties.

One thousand tests will be available each day, you can show up to the event, or you can register ahead of time by calling the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.