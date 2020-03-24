Fourth COVID-19 death in Maryland reported

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A fourth person in Maryland has died from COVID-19, the Maryland Department of Health said on Tuesday.
The health department said the person was a man in his 60s “who suffered from underlying medical conditions.” He lived in Prince George’s County.
There are currently 349 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Montgomery County has 107 cases, Frederick County has four cases and Washington County has two cases.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
So far, these are the details we have about Maryland residents who have died from COVID-19:
- March 18: Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition.
- March 20: Baltimore County resident in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.
- March 22: Montgomery County resident in her 40s with an underlying medical condition.