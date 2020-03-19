Four Washington University individuals test positive for coronavirus

(Missourinet)– Two of the individuals with COVID-19 are School of Medicine physicians and the other two are undergraduate students. In a statement from Chancellor Andrew Martin, he says the doctors – who have been quarantined – have not been working with patients.

The students were involved in a study abroad program in Denmark. They are both in isolation out-of-state and they did not return to campus before going to their current location.

Last week, the university suspended in-person classes until at least April 30 in response to the coronavirus. The school will begin doing classes online on March 23. Last Sunday, students had to be out of university housing for the rest of this semester.

The school has about 15,000 students, some from other countries. The campuses will remain open and faculty and staff have been told to report to work as usual.

At least 24 people have tested positive in Missouri for the respiratory illness. Today, Gov. Mike Parson announced one of the individuals testing positive has died. The victim was from the Columbia area in mid-Missouri.

