Four Parson staff members test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this June 1, 2018 file photo, Gov. Mike Parson, right, smiles along side his wife, Teresa, after being sworn in as Missouri’s 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo. Teresa Parson has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, a spokeswoman for the governor said Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office says four of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor officially returned to work Monday after being in isolation for nearly two weeks after he and his wife tested positive for the virus. His office says everyone who had close contact with him and his wife was tested.

The four staff members who tested positive have recovered. Missouri officials say that more than 1,800 state employees have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Office of Administration says the corrections department has the most infected employees, with 646.