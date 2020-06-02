Four new cases of COVID-19 in Christian County, Possible exposures listed

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – The Christian County Health Department has confirmed to Ozarks First four new positive cases of COVID-19 and four potential public exposure sites.

The Health Department says three of the cases are confirmed and one case is considered “probable”. This brings the county total to 31 COVID-19 cases, with 27 of those confirmed and four probable.

Six active cases are being monitored by the Health Department. One case is still under investigation.

Two of these newly-reported cases are thought to be community spread due to investigators not identifying a link to a positive case.

Investigators have identified four places of potential exposure within the community:

Monday, May 25: Price Cutter in Nixa (2:00-3:00 p.m.)

Thursday, May 28: Walgreens in Nixa late afternoon for approximately 30 minutes (no specific time given)

Saturday, May 30: Walmart in Ozark for approximately 30 minutes (no specific time given)

Sunday, May 31: ALDI in Nixa for approximately 30 minutes (no specific time given)

The health department considers anyone who has visited the four locations identified above to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

The Christian County Health Department says there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you have symptoms develop. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider or doctor regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.

Christian County Health Department would like to remind the community about the free COVID-19 testing opportunity that is open to any individual with a Missouri residency.

The free testing site will be located at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days. As a reminder, you do not have to have symptoms and you do not have to be a resident of Greene County to receive the free testing.

If you or anyone you know are interested, you will need to pre-register online at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by phone at 877-435-8411.

The health department highly encourages Christian County residents to participate in this free COVID-19 testing event as well.