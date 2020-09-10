Four Greene County residents die from COVID-19, Health Department says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of four Greene County residents from COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The victims include a woman in her 90s using long-term care, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s. All of these Greene County residents had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department offered their condolences to loved ones of the victims.

“These deaths are again a sad reminder that COVID-19 is not over, and that while some of us may think we won’t be impacted, there are no guarantees with this disease. At the very least, we owe it to each other—and especially those at high risk—to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks and washing our hands,” said Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

A total of 43 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.