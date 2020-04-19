Foster Adopt Connect holds donation drive for foster families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With all the uncertainty today, Foster Adopt Connect wants foster families to know they haven’t been forgotten about.

Leaders with the organization, as well as the Battlefield Mall, put together a drive-through donation drive for their families on April 18.

Those wanting to help out could drive into the mall parking lot and have their donations unloaded.

Aaron Shekorra is development director with Foster Adopt Connect.

He talks about some of their more urgent needs and how they are assisting those who can’t make it out.

“One of our biggest needs has been hygiene items since it has been a little bit harder to find some of those things and of course non-perishable food,” Shekorra said. “We’ve been making food boxes and people have been picking those up at Sammy’s window at our office. We’ve actually created a delivery program people can go online and place an order and we’ll bring it out in our fan and drop it off on your porch.”

Other items donated today include underwear and socks. Anyone who would like to help out with a donation online can go to fosteradopt.org/donate.