Flu report shows new cases, deaths in Arkansas

The cold has been the big weather headline across the region thanks to that strong cold front that moved through a couple of days ago. High pressure has taken over behind it but that is now moving eastward. Winds turn around from the SE as a result which will help bring our temps up later on this afternoon. We'll still be chilly for this time of the year with highs topping out in the middle to upper 30s across the Ozarks. It will be bright for our Hump Day too but we'll see more clouds later on this evening as our next disturbance moves in. Ahead of our next cold front, temperatures will be much warmer for our Thursday. Temps Thursday afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Clouds diminish behind the front on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 40s and 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by Sunday and we're not expecting it to bring moisture to the region at the moment. We also won't feel a big cool-down behind this one with highs quickly rebounding into the upper-50s by early next week. We then turn our attention to a more potent storm system that looks to move into the Plains by Tuesday of next week. It brings shower chances but also a solid drop in temperatures once we get on the other side of the front. It's still really early but it's looking like we could see some wintry weather by the middle to the latter half of next week as colder air works into the Ozarks. It's something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!