Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Five Greene County residents die from COVID-19, Health Department says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Five individuals are deceased in the Greene County area due to COVID-19.

The residents all had underlying health conditions and are listed below:

  • A woman in her 70s and associated with long-term care
  • A man in his 60s
  • A man in his 80s and was associated with long term care
  • A woman in her 60s
  • A woman in her 90s and was associated with long term care

The Springfield-Greene County says it extends its condolences to everyone impacted by the losses.

25 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September. A total of 55 Greene County residents have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now