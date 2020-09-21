Five Greene County residents die from COVID-19, Health Department says

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Five individuals are deceased in the Greene County area due to COVID-19.

The residents all had underlying health conditions and are listed below:

A woman in her 70s and associated with long-term care

A man in his 60s

A man in his 80s and was associated with long term care

A woman in her 60s

A woman in her 90s and was associated with long term care

The Springfield-Greene County says it extends its condolences to everyone impacted by the losses.

25 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September. A total of 55 Greene County residents have died from the virus.