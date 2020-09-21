Five Greene County residents die from COVID-19, Health Department says

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Five individuals are deceased in the Greene County area due to COVID-19.
The residents all had underlying health conditions and are listed below:
- A woman in her 70s and associated with long-term care
- A man in his 60s
- A man in his 80s and was associated with long term care
- A woman in her 60s
- A woman in her 90s and was associated with long term care
The Springfield-Greene County says it extends its condolences to everyone impacted by the losses.
25 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September. A total of 55 Greene County residents have died from the virus.