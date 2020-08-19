Five COVID-19 related deaths announced in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced five COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, August 19. All of the victims were Greene County Residents and were associated with long-term care.

According to the Health Department, the victims all had underlying health conditions. The victim’s are described as:

A man in his 70s

Two men in their 80s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 80s

The Health Department says it extends its condolences to the loved ones during this tragic time.

“This is a tragic reminder that we all have a part to play in preventing COVID-19,” said Clay Goddard, director of health. “We all have to be vigilant about masking and all of the prevention tools we have, including one of our most important: staying home when we are sick to protect our neighbors and our vulnerable loved ones. This is especially important as we continue to see cases surge in institutional settings.”

There have been, according to the Health Department, 11 deaths from COVID-19 in August. A total of 22 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.