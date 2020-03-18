First WV coronavirus patient is in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Health Department in West Virginia confirmed Wednesday that the first positive case of COVID-19 in the state is in their county.

On March 17, Governor Jim Justice informed the public of a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, only specifying that the person is from the Eastern Panhandle region. This is the region that borders western Maryland and northern Virginia.

The health department said the patient has voluntarily quarantined themselves at home and officials are reviewing “all the patient’s contacts over a period of time and contacting those individuals to trace the spread of the disease.”

The full Jefferson County Health Department‘s full statement reads: