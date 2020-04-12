Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

First Arkansas prisoner tests positive for coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

GRADY, Ar. (AP) — The first state prisoner in Arkansas has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Arkansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dina Tyler says the man tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital Saturday.

He was being held at the Cummins Unit in Grady, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Other prisoners and staff who were exposed to the man have been tested for the virus, and access to his housing unit has been restricted.

Tyler says that as of Friday, 13 corrections employees were quarantined after testing positive.

