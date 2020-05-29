First 42 coronavirus tests at Missouri salon all negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Test results are in for the first 42 clients at a Missouri hair salon who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus by two infected stylists, and they all tested negative.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is testing 140 clients of a Springfield Great Clips.

The first results were announced late Thursday. It isn’t clear when all of the results will be complete.

The health department announced last week that a stylist served 84 clients while experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

A co-worker also became sick and potentially exposed 56 more clients.

The health agency says both of those stylists tested positive.

