Federal company assisting with COVID-19 contact tracing in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The contact tracing team is expanding to better serve the Greene County area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maximus Federal Services Inc. will contact different residents who have tested positive for the virus to tell them to begin quarantine.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says contact tracers won’t ask people for the following information:
- Social security number (SSN)
- Financial information, including credit card and checking account information.
- Personal information not related to your symptoms with the exception of your name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address.
If a contact tracer askes for any of the above information, it could be a scammer. You are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at (417) 874-1211.