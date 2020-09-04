Federal company assisting with COVID-19 contact tracing in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The contact tracing team is expanding to better serve the Greene County area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maximus Federal Services Inc. will contact different residents who have tested positive for the virus to tell them to begin quarantine.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says contact tracers won’t ask people for the following information:

Social security number (SSN)

Financial information, including credit card and checking account information.

Personal information not related to your symptoms with the exception of your name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address.

If a contact tracer askes for any of the above information, it could be a scammer. You are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at (417) 874-1211.