Fashion industry working to reach customers despite shutdown

This time of year, retailers are usually promoting new spring and summer looks.

But with Americans staying at home and stores closed, the fashion industry is working to appeal to consumers with nowhere to go.

One of the key influences has been referred to as “mullet dressing,” meaning its professional on top and a party on bottom.

Sarah Lafleur, founder and CEO of the Women’s Work Wear brand MM Lafleur, says they’ve seen an increase in shoppers seeking advice on how to dress for virtual first dates and business Zoom meetings.

“It’s been really fun,” Lafleur said. “I think that’s been really fun for our customers to see that and say, “OK, just because I’m stuck at home 24/7 doesn’t mean my clothes also have to be stuck in the same thing 24/7.”

And designers expect a lasting impact on the industry and how people think about fashion.

Plus, several fashion brands have converted studios and halted clothing production to make protective equipment for those on the front lines.