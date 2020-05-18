Family throws surprise birthday parade for 93-year-old great-grandmother

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Pauline Medley just turned 93 earlier this week, and now, she’s about to be surprised with a birthday parade.

“I’m grateful that they thought about me,” said Medley, “most fantastic thing that’s ever happened to me in my whole life.”

Medley’s family and friends spent the day throwing her this surprise party.

“There are 80 balloons in the lawn, they have a canopy it’s all decorated, and she’s going to be sitting out in the chair,” said Deidra Lierly, a family friend.

They said this party for their grandma is well-deserved.

“Since she’s been in quarantine for a while, away from people, we’re all gathering to bring her into her 93-rd year,” said Matthew Lannholm, Medley’s great-grandson.

“She has been super lonely because we basically locked her house down for quarantine because she’s at high risk. She hasn’t had very many visitors,” said Tami Young, Medley’s granddaughter.

“We want her to feel the love. Because she doesn’t think anybody remembers her anymore,” said Young.

“I appreciate everybody’s come and done this for me today, it means a lot to me, something I won’t ever forget,” Medley said.

And Medley is definitely dressed for her party.

A tiara, pink nails, and sparkly cowboy boots.

She told KOLR10’s Frances Lin some of her favorite memories in her life so far, “my dad said that I was a miracle worker. And they died, and I kept going. I was born a singer. I sing. I’ve done that all my life,” Medley said, “I might not be here longer, but you know, I feel like traveling on. That’s my song.”