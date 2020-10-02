Families worried after 14 inmates at Jackson County jail contract COVID-19, 189 on precautionary lockdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— Families of inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center say they’re concerned about safety precautions as coronavirus cases continue to spread at the jail.

As of Thursday, 32 people have recently tested positive for the virus at the facility, according to the Jackson County Health Department. Fourteen of those are inmates, and 189 inmates are on precautionary isolation.

Moenisha Hawkins, whose brother is an inmate, worries he will contract the virus because of the conditions in his cell. Inmates have complained of no social distancing and lack of sanitary precautions, among other issues.

Hawkins said her brother has complained of chest pains for a week and hasn’t been given any medical attention.

“He told us that feces and urine is leaking from his ceiling and getting on him while he sleeps. It’s cold plus urine and making him, he says they are living in inhumane conditions and no one’s caring,” Hawkins said.

She said her brother is currently in the detention center because of a parole violation. Hawkins said her brother is not a violent offender, and they deserve to be treated humanely.

“He was supposed to been out of there. He’s just been sitting, keep having court dates that are rescheduled and rescheduled. Yeah, nothing has happed for him,” Hawkins said. “I’m not saying they should be living in luxury hotel or anything, but no one should be treated like that.”

In a statement to FOX4, Sheriff Darryl Forte said, “The Detention Center continues to operate following CDC guidelines as well as following advice from our medical services provider. Safety, security and wellness of all remain a priority.”

Advocates and family members say they’re only pushing for the most basic of human rights.

“He’s scared. I’ve never heard that much fear in my brother’s voice. He kept saying, ‘I feel like I’m going to die,’” Hawkins said. “We are not only concerned for him. We are worried for everyone in there. We feel helpless.”