Fair Food Funday is back by popular demand, Fairground looking ahead to what else is possible

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Fried Oreos, corndogs, cheese curds, funnel cake, and lemonade. What do all of these mouth-watering snacks have in common? They were all recently made available by the Ozark Empire Fairground for the second time this year.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the OEF decided to host its first-ever Fair Food Funday event. Stephanie Buckner says that event was such a success, the fairgrounds are doing it again this weekend.

“We wanted to do an event for the community where you can come get your fair food while also trying to make a little bit of money for ourselves,” says Buckner.

Buckner says the support seen at the first event meant a lot, especially considering the Empire Fairground has been struggling since the spread of COVID-19 earlier this year.

If you weren’t one of those lining up to grab some of these cherished, seasonal, celebration-related treats, here’s Buckner’s breakdown of the Fair Food Funday process:

Fair food seekers drive-up in one of the two lanes

A fair worker comes to your car to take your order

Once your food is ready, another worker will bring your food to you in your car

You can eat in the parking lot or take your food to go

Breann Johnson and her family drove from El Dorado Springs, Missouri to enjoy some of this fair food. Breann says her family waited two hours at the first event to get their food.

On Funday 2, they were first in line and only had to wait 30 minutes.

Another family Ozarks First spoke to had been in line since 1 p.m. (the event started at 3 p.m.).

Buckner says the event runs from Thursday May 21, through Saturday May 23rd.

These celebrations of all things deep-fried are great, but what about the fairground’s main event, the Ozark Empire Fair?

According to Buckner, the fairground has delivered a list of safety procedures it is willing to enforce if given the opportunity to open for the Ozark Empire Fair later this summer.

Tickets for the concerts being held at the fair go on sale Friday, May 22. If the venue has to cancel shows, those who bought tickets will be reimbursed.