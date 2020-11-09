Facility in Chesterfield hopes to have COVID-19 vaccine ready by December

BRANSON, Mo. — Health Departments and hospitals in the Ozarks say they are preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine with a more than 90% success rate according to the creators, a German company called Pfizer.

Governor Mike Parson said they have started increasing local production.

“Their Missouri facility was scaling up operations for COVID-19 vaccine production, and I am proud to say that Pfizer facility in Chesterfield, Missouri is leading the way on this critical, important global development,” said Parson.

The RNA-based vaccine could be available as soon as December if the FDA agrees to an emergency use authorization. If the vaccine arrives, local communities will have to figure out how to keep the vaccine at the extremely cold temperature it requires.

“This vaccine has to be stored at minus 95 degrees fairenheit, and Pfizer made their own boxes that take about a 1,000 doses and they’re shipping these boxes that have about a 10-day life,” said Dr. David Agus, a medical contributor on CBS News.

As local Health Departments and hospitals plan for ways to store the vaccine, residents are still deciding whether they will get the vaccine once it’s released.

At the American Legion Post 220 Faith Lutheran Church Life Center, Local Veteran Curtis Clark is at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) blood drive. He says it all comes down to the results.

“At this point, I would be willing to take it if all of the results could continually come back at 90% or better,” said Clark.

Donald Mondy, an assistant at Cox Medical Center in Branson, said he will be taking the vaccine as soon as it is possible.

“May not be for your sake, but being selfless and realizing it could be for saving someone else’s life,” said Mondy. “I would get this vaccine because it would also protect my patients.”

Clark and Mondy were interviewed for the story at Faith Lutheran Church Life Center at 221 Malone Street in Branson. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) held a blood drive there hosted by the American Legion Post 220 from 12-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.