Exurb counties breaking from urban areas on reopening plans

Truman Medical Center nurse Kelly Meyer prepares to take a sample for a COVID-19 test during a drive-in testing outreach in the parking lot of a church in Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The city continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 15 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of counties on the edge of Missouri’s two metropolitan areas are showing an increasing urge to end business shutdowns necessitated by the coronavirus, breaking with urban leaders who have extended stay-at-home orders for several weeks.

The majority of confirmed cases and deaths have occurred in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. Democratic leaders of St. Louis city and county, Kansas City and Jackson County have extended stay-at-home orders until at least mid-May.

But amid growing backlash to social distancing restrictions and the economic fallout, Republican leaders of counties adjacent to the urban core are opting to allow businesses to reopen sooner rather than later.