Explanation for recent spike in Missouri COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State health director Randall Williams addressed a big spike in COVID-19 cases today.

You can see an explanation here, in this red bar on the state health department’s website.

In 24 hours, there was an increase of about 300 positive cases in Missouri.

Williams says this is because a large commercial lab bundled case numbers from about 10 days and reported them all at once.

That lab said tech issues caused the delay in reporting.

Williams also explained why it’s difficult for the state to report recovery cases. It’s easier on a local level, but very difficult to get those numbers on a state level.

Williams said he spoke with officials in another state where recoveries are reported and that number is an estimate based on recovery rates.