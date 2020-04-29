EXCLUSIVE: taking a look inside a Northwest Arkansas Tyson plant amidst COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 News gets rare exclusive access inside a Tyson Foods plant for a look at how employees are being protected from COVID-19.

We got to take a tour today at The Berry Street Facility. Just to get in, we had to answer a series of questions about health and travel, use hand sanitizer and go through a temperature check. If your temperature is 100.4, or higher, you are sent straight home.

We saw new dividers in break rooms and along the assembly line, for most workers, not all. Tyson still refused to give us any details about cases at it’s facilities. Instead, officials said its policy is to notify employees who may have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Given that this plant has more than 1,100 workers, most of whom share break rooms, work spaces and tools, we asked if the company should notify everyone…Not just the suspected close contacts.

“We will continue to openly communicate and be transparent with our team on this, but being able to have each individual data point communicated at that exact period of time is very difficult given the situation that we’re in,” Tyson Group President of Poultry Chad Martin said.

