SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two large groups have canceled their events in Springfield due to the pandemic.

The Gold Wing Road Riders Association was set to hold an annual motorcycle rally at the end of June.

And the national Street Road Association’s mid-America nationals scheduled for the end of May was also canceled.

The two events were expected to bring nearly 14,000 people to the area and more than 3 million in revenue.

Both groups are expected to reschedule for next year.