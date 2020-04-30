Enterprise rental company lays off more than 2,000 employees

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Rental car company Enterprise Holdings has laid off more than 2,000 employees, including making some previously announced furloughs permanent.

In letters to the state, Enterprise said the layoffs were caused by a dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Enterprise had previously announced plans to lay off some workers but had not disclosed the number of affected employees.

Some layoffs began in late March but others will become official on Thursday. The company said the layoffs would be spread through nearly every category of employee and in several Enterprise locations, including its headquarters in Clayton.