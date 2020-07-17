Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Employee at Polk County Health Center tests positive for COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — An employee at the Polk County Health Center tested positive for COVID-19 and worked several different days while infectious with the virus.

The employee was masked while working on July 13, 14 and 15.

At 3 p.m. on July 15, The employee developed a fever and was tested on July 16.

The Polk County Health Center says it will be contacting those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the Health Center, all employees are screened daily for the virus and must wear a mask while at work.

