Employee at local processing plant tests positive for COVID-19

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A third employee at George’s Processing Plant in Butterfield, Missouri, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Barry County Health Department says the case is not a resident of their county, so it’s believed the individual contracted the virus from a community spread in a neighboring county.

“We are working closely with company officials and the State Department of Health and Senior Services to determine if any additional efforts are necessary,” said Roger Brock, administrator of the Barry County Health Department.

According to the health department, the processing plant is taking many precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as requiring face coverings to be worn by their employees and daily enhanced cleaning of common spaces.

