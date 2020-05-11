Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 organized in Webster County

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A drive-thru mobile testing clinic for COVID-19 will begin testing people on May 15 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds.
The clinic was set up by the Webster County COVID-19 Task Force and is not just walk-ins will be accepted for testing. Appointments can be set up by doctor’s referral only for a majority of its open hours, but walk-ins can come to be tested between 10 and 11 a.m.
For those who don’t have a primary care provider, they must show up during walk-in time so an on-site provider can assess the patient and provide the order for testing.
To be tested, the patients must show one of the following symptoms:
- Fever, 100.4 or greater Sore throat Vomiting
- Cough
- Nausea
- Loss of taste
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Chills
- Headache
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
The mobile testing unit asks patients to bring a picture ID and insurance information if available. Testing is free for those uninsured.
If you have any questions, you are asked to call Marshfield Jordan Valley at 417-859-2400, ext. 2010 or Webster County Health Unit at 417-859-2532.