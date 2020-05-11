Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 organized in Webster County

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A drive-thru mobile testing clinic for COVID-19 will begin testing people on May 15 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds.

The clinic was set up by the Webster County COVID-19 Task Force and is not just walk-ins will be accepted for testing. Appointments can be set up by doctor’s referral only for a majority of its open hours, but walk-ins can come to be tested between 10 and 11 a.m.

For those who don’t have a primary care provider, they must show up during walk-in time so an on-site provider can assess the patient and provide the order for testing.

To be tested, the patients must show one of the following symptoms:

Fever, 100.4 or greater Sore throat Vomiting

Cough

Nausea

Loss of taste

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Chills

Headache

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

The mobile testing unit asks patients to bring a picture ID and insurance information if available. Testing is free for those uninsured.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call Marshfield Jordan Valley at 417-859-2400, ext. 2010 or Webster County Health Unit at 417-859-2532.