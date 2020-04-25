Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Drive-thru test for COVID-19 up in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department is opening a drive thru COVID-19 testing site next week.

If you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, low-grade fever, or mild respiratory problems, you could be eligible for a test.

Call your doctor or the Barry County Health Department to confirm.

Testing will be done by appointment only.

Starting April 27, you can call 417-847-2114 to schedule an appointment.

Tests only cost a flat fee of $10

The health department says testing will be limited to the number of test kits it receives.

