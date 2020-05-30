Douglas County Health Department announces first COVID-19 case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Health Department announced its first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the health department, the person was notified and officials are working with them to ensure they follow the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and CDC guidelines of isolation.

“This person did take extra precautions while out in the public even though they had no symptoms at the time they were out,” the health department said. “This person wore a mask and used hand sanitizer when in public areas.”

The health department said they are “actively investigating” this case to identify people who might have been in contact with the individual while they were infectious.

“Our hearts and our support are with the family as they care for their loved one right now,” administrator Valerie Reese said. “We knew it was only a matter of time before the virus came into our community but now we must work harder than ever as a community to slow its spread. Most people who get COVID-19 will only have mild illness, but there are some members of our community who are at higher risk of getting very sick. We need to band together to protect them.”

The individual visited the following locations:

Saturday, May 23: Lakey’s Feed at 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Walmart and Town & Country at 4 p.m.

Monday, May 25: Murphys in Ava at 2 p.m.

The health department says if you visited any of these locations during those dates/times, you are at low risk of contracting COVID-19. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you develop symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: