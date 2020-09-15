Doctors: COVID-19 likely with us for at least another year

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Leading St. Louis-area doctors are warning residents to brace for at least another year of living with the coronavirus.

The area has surpassed 1,500 coronavirus deaths and more than 54,000 confirmed cases since the first positive test in March. It covers parts of both Missouri and Illinois.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that while doctors say they’re better at treating the virus and preventing its spread, life won’t likely return to a pre-pandemic “normal” until late 2021 at the earliest.

That echoes comments made last week by the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.