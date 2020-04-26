Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Discovery Center hosting ‘socially-distant’ graduation for elementary, middle schoolers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some students in Springfield will get to walk across the stage at graduation this spring.

The Discovery Center of Springfield is hosting this special “socially-distant” graduation that falls within CDC guidelines.

The ceremony will include children graduating from kindergarten, 5th grade, and 7th grade.

The graduation will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. and live streamed on the Discovery Center’s Facebook page.

Organizers assure us that the ceremony will be adorable, complete with graduation caps and labcoat-gowns as the kids accept their Discovery Center diplomas.

