Discovery Center holds graduation while honoring CDC guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Discovery Center in downtown Springfield held what will probably be the only in-person graduation in Springfield Monday afternoon.

The graduation was for children graduating from kindergarten, 5th grade, 7th grade, and even some staff members from home school, Missouri State University, Drury University, and Evangel University that get a chance to walk since their graduations were canceled.

Rob Blevins says the center wanted to provide something familiar to the families of the students.

“Something fun, something that people can be excited about, to be honest,” says Blevins.

There were 31 graduating children and five graduating staff members.

“They’re definitely excited. They’ve been excited since we gave them the graduation caps. I know their families are excited; we’ve gotten a lot of messages talking about how important this is for the families that we’re doing this,” says Blevins.

The Discovery Center uses hands-on experiences in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education as well as incorporating other subjects kids learn in school.

Blevins says when the kids first started the program, many of them were stressed and scared with everything going on in the world with COVID-19, but today he saw a drastic switch to joy as the kids received their diplomas.