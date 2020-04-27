Dietician shares tips on how to stay healthy during pandemic

It’s been weeks since a lot of us are staying at home, and it may be hard to eat healthily.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin spoke to a dietitian who’s giving tips on how to stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With this whole pandemic, we all want to really boost our immune system,” said Donna Webb, a dietitian, and a certified diabetes educator.

She said the three things to keep in mind when eating healthy: weed, feed, and seed.

Weed out unhealthy food, “sugar is really really bad and inflammatory for the gut. And then anytime you have lots of chemicals in your diet, they call it the standard American diet, lots of processed food,” Webb said.

Feed your body with fiber, “fiber is one of the most important things to add back to your gut. And we want to do that with like fruits and vegetables,” said Webb.

And seed your body with good bacteria and probiotics, “fermented food is a great way to do that. So having things like yogurt, kombucha,” Webb said.

Foods like pizza, burgers, and fries are fast and easy to get, but Webb showed me some food samples that can be a healthy replacement.

“Kombucha is basically a fermented tea and juice kind of drink. I have the Brussel sprouts and the broccoli here. Look at those great colors on those, the blueberries and the strawberries so we know we’re getting great phytochemicals, but they’re also high in vitamin C and vitamin C is a great nutrient when it comes to building your immune system.”

Webb said during this pandemic, frozen fruits and vegetables could be even healthier than fresh produce, “because it’s picked at its prime picking season, and so it’s got the max nutrition in it and frozen at that time and then we get it.”

Webb also encourages you to read the ingredients label on everything you buy.