DHSS and DESE released document answering frequently asked questions about schools reopening

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department and of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) have released a document answering frequently asked questions about school reopening health-related guidance.

Here is a list of some the guidance the state gives:

Screenings: Schools should have a daily screening process for symptoms and exposures to COVID-19. Parents and caregivers should be empowered to screen kids for symptoms at home and should be provided with a checklist of symptoms and exposures. Children should be visually inspected for signs and symptoms as they enter the school or classroom. School staff members should screen at home. Schools should limit the number of visitors inside the building.

Physical Distancing: Schools should assign students to groups and limit them from being exposed to other groups. For loading buses have assigned seating, encourage the use of face masks, seat siblings together and more. For eating, keep students in groups or when possible eat in the classroom. For recess and physical education keep students in the same groups to limit exposures. Hold band classes outdoors or create alternative music classes.

Masks/Face Coverings: Continuous usage of face coverings is not recommended for young children. For this reason, continuous usage of face coverings is not recommended for young children. Older students in middle or high school are more recommended to wear face coverings/masks. It’s recommended to have schools require staff members to wear face coverings/masks.



Springfield Public Schools told KOLR 10 that it’s plans have not been finalized. They will have four teams meeting throughout the month of July to review guidance from CDC, health officials and survey data from parents and students. SPS said they won’t be ready to announce a plan until the end of July.

At this time there are no statewide health mandates for K-12 school re-openings.

“While closing school buildings in March was necessary, there are a number of serious consequences that can come from our students not attending school in-person,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “These implications are being considered along with the continued risk of COVID-19. Therefore, school leaders and local health officials are working thoughtfully to reopen our schools – knowing that school operations must take place differently to better protect public health and combat the spread of the virus.”

