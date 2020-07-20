Details for Willard Public School fall semester explained

WILLARD, Mo. — Willard Public Schools has developed a safety plan to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 during the fall semester.

Students 5th grade to 12th grade will be required to wear masks or facial coverings anywhere they are unable to social distance. Students will not be required to wear these masks during physical education classes.

Temperatures will be checked each day as students arrive at school. Willard Public Schools says any temperature above 100 degrees will be sent home. If someone has two or more symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be allowed inside the school that day.

To encourage social distancing, desks will be placed six feet apart and students will be grouped together to “minimize cross-contamination.”

Hand sanitizer will be provided in the school buildings and on school buses. Students will be required to use hand sanitizer when they get on and off a bus.

The school says if any student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the Health Department will be notified and a disinfecting process will take place. The person with the virus will be allowed to come back to school if they get a doctor’s note and either a negative COVID-19 test or go through 14 days of quarantine.

The Willard Public Schools provided general guidelines to help people understand its safety plan.