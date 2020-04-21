Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show which programs saw funding restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) saw expenditure restriction by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson due to revenue loss from COVID-19.
This announcement was made on Monday, April 20.
Now a memo from the DESE shows which parts were restricted, by how much and the impact:
- Supplemental Appropriation – Foundation Formula Prior Year Recalculation restricted amount: $15,865,787
- With these restrictions, the Foundation Formula Prior Year Correction for FY19 will be paid out at an SAT of approximately$6,291 instead of the full SAT of $6,308.
- Transportation: restricted amount: $7,100,000
- With this restriction it will cause an estimated 2.4% reduction in transportation funding for FY20.
- K-3 Reading Assessment: restricted amount: $166,141
- This funding would have been used for end-of-year dyslexia screening of students in school districts using the “Shaywitz DyslexiaScreen.” and for training on the use fo the screening tool.
- Missouri Scholars and Fine Arts Academies restricted amount: $266,750
- No additional effect will occur because of this withholding because the Missouri Scholars and Missouri Fine Arts Academies were previously canceled for the summer.
- Missouri Preschool Program Early Learning Quality Assurance Report restricted amount: $200,000
- Since Quality Assurance Report (QAR) pilot activities facilities are temporarily closed the impact will be minimal.