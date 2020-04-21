Demonstrators flood State Capitol urging Gov. Parson to end stay-at-home order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Demonstrators gathered Tuesday afternoon to urger Governor Parson to end the stay-at-home order.

Some demonstrators believe the governor and the Department of Health and Senior Services have gone too far to keep Missourians from getting the coronavirus. Several signs referred to the number of jobs that have been lost since the governor declared a state of emergency.

“There are other people that are vulnerable as well obviously people who live paycheck to paycheck people who have lost their jobs. Parents whose mental health is wearing thin they have no certainty about their future, and they’re stuck at home with kids that they’re used to dealing with,” says Reopen Missouri Organizer Josh Schisler.

Some demonstrators believe the governor and his administration should focus more on protecting the rights of Missourians than being concerned about their health and safety. After the rally outside the capitol, demonstrators marched to the governor’s mansion. They want Governor Parson to see some of the people who want the state to lift the stay-at-home order as soon as possible.

“Governor person needs to resend the emergency order. We are Americans we are smart we are clever we are capable we can figure out a way to protect those that are vulnerable and let the rest of America go back to work because you know what essential? A paycheck to feed my family,” says Debra Kohl.

Governor Parson said he is monitoring conditions daily, including hospital capacity and ventilator availability, and plans to reopen Missouri on May 4th.