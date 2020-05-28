Delta Airlines temporarily halts regular flights due to COVID-19

Ark. — A major airline won’t be flying out of the Fort Smith Regional Airport over the next few months.

Delta has suspended its service from the Arkansas airport until the end of september.

Currently, the CARES act requires airlines to maintain flight, but because of the drastic halt in flyers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many air lines have requested exemptions.

The airport director, Michael Griffin, says while it’s not completely unexpected, he looks forword to resuming flights with Delta this fall.

“Although this is kind of disappointing, were happy this is only a suspension and not a complete removal,” said Griffin. “We do look forward to Delta returning in a few months.”

Anyone who has booked with Delta should contact the airline.